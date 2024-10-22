Somerset subdivision plans slowly coming together in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Kleberg County is expected to grow, and neighbors coming to the area will need a place to call home. On General Cavazos and Trant, next to the Animal Medical Clinic and across from Walmart, more than 80 houses will be built. The houses will be part of the new Somerset Subdivision.

“They’re in a good spot because it's a growing area, and being by Walmart is a plus because they can probably walk to Walmart,” Kingsville man Pete De La Garza said.

Some residents KRIS 6 spoke with said that there is a need for housing in the community.

“They’re going to bring in taxes, tax money. To buy a house, you need to pay taxes on it, and that will increase money in the county and in the city,” De La Garza said.

De La Garza has worked as the county judge for twelve years and has lived in Kingsville his whole life. He said since then, times have changed, and demand needs to keep up.

“The growth so far is coming. It’s coming along good, and there is a company that will come here, and it is going to create hundreds of jobs,” De La Garza said.

That company he’s talking about is the direct air capture facility headed to Kingsville. It’s the same company that Judge Rudy Madrid and other county and city officials said will turn this area into a modern-day boom town.

“Not only do I think that we need this particular housing that we’re talking about, I think we will need many more areas that need to bring up more housing for these people. There’s going to be a demand, and Kingsville is going to prosper,” De La Garza said.

Sketches show that there will be two entrances to the subdivision, one on Brahma Blvd and one on General Cavazos. City officials said the land has already been purchased and this is just another step in the process.

City commissioners will hold a regular agenda meeting on November 12, where they will briefly discuss updates on the Somerset Subdivision as well as what's next in the process. The public is welcome to attend.

