Social media threat to H.M King High School, school on lockdown

KINGSVILLE, Tx — A student has been taken into custody by the Kingsville Police Department (KPD) around 11 a.m on Monday, Sep 9 at H.M King High School following a social media threat made towards the school.

On Monday, Sep 9 just before 9 a.m, staff members were alerted of the threat.

Shortly after, sometime between 9- 9:30 in the morning, KPD got word about a student who was holding what appeared to be two weapons.

Chief John Blair with KPD told KRIS 6 that H.M King High School was on lockdown throughout the morning due to the social media post of a potential threat. That lockdown was lifted around 11 am.

Superintendent of Kingsville ISD Dr.Cissy Perez said the school district takes all threats seriously.

KPD reported that no weapons were found at the school and no injuries were reported.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

