Several Kingsville Brahmas show up with school spirit for first day back

KINGSVILLE, Tx — July might still be summer for some, but not for students at Kingsville Independent School District. It was an early start to the morning for some students and student-athletes at H.M. King High School. Hundreds of students showed up before five in the morning to get in the school spirit for the first day of the school year. But they didn’t let that Monday morning tiredness get in the way of their excitement.

“I’m super excited for the first day. I’m kind of nervous, but I think it will be a great year,” junior Daniela Vela said.

Daniela is a junior and part of the soccer team.

“I feel like our chemistry this year is just so great. I think it’s going to be wonderful this year,” Vela said.

Her friend Monica Cazanjian is also a student-athlete. Although she’s ready for the season, something else is firing her fuel.

“I feel very refreshed and ready to go for the day. I’m super excited for my medical pathway this year. I get to start getting certified in EKG and phlebotomy and I think it will be super fun,” Cazanjian said.

But she isn’t the only student earning a certificate this year. Kingsville ISD superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds Perez said the district has grown steadily, and one challenge that they’re ready to tackle head-on is consistency.

“It is a work in progress. We are going to get there. Just last year our seniors were able to quadruple industry based certifications they received. We also quadrupled the number of students entering the early college high school program,” Perez said.

From speaking with both students and school officials, it’s safe to say these Brahmas are off to a good start.

“When I say teamwork works, it really really does. From our custodians to our safety officers who had to be here this morning at 4:30 in the morning…everyone came together for this morning so we’re kicking it off right,” Perez said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.