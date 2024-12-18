Salvation Army of Kingsville battles clothing insecurity with help from the community

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Clothing insecurity is all around us all the time. Whether it’s clothes that don’t fit right, not in good condition or they’re not appropriate for the season.

The Salvation Army of Kingsville is looking to help with their free clothing closet.

“There is a great need. When we open our doors, there’s people waiting outside the doors to get clothes,” Director of the Salvation Army of Kingsville Steve Martinez said.

People donate and staff and volunteers will sort everything out and hang it on the racks for families to come in and choose what they need.

“We also thank the community for bringing clothing because they’re helping those in need in our community as well,” Martinez said.

There are clothes for men, women, children, toddlers and babies. But just as quickly as they come in, they fly off the rack.

“Right now we’re short on jackets for kids or winter clothes for the children. Families been asking do we have blankets, jackets or heaters. This Saturday these were full of blankets up here. We had blankets all over the shelves and all our blankets are gone,” Martinez said.

Although the donations go away, the need never will.

Anyone interested in donating can do so Monday - Friday at Kings Way Family Church. The clothing closet is free and open every other Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. However, if a family is in need at any time of the week, there can be help to make sure everyone is taken care of. There is a limit of how many items can be taken depending on family size and need.

