Rising Star to Shine: Solo Competition Winner Headlines Kingsville Symphony's Chamber Concert

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Symphony Orchestra will present its upcoming Chamber Rising Virtuosi concert featuring a standout performance by Roman Olvera, this year's Texas A&M University-Kingsville Annual Solo Competition Winner.

The concert, scheduled for Sunday, April 12th at 3 p.m., will take place at the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Performance Hall, where audiences will witness Olvera's exceptional artistry on the alto saxophone.

Olvera, who earned top honors in the university's prestigious annual solo competition, will perform Pierre-Max Dubois' "Concerto for Alto Saxophone," a challenging and expressive work that showcases the full range and capabilities of the instrument. The French composer's concerto, written in 1959, has become a cornerstone of the saxophone repertoire.

The Chamber Rising Virtuosi concert series highlights emerging talent alongside the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra's accomplished musicians. This intimate concert format allows audiences to experience classical music in a more personal setting while celebrating the next generation of musical artists.

For ticket information and additional details about the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra's season, click here: https://kingsvillesymphony.org/reservations

Concert Details

What: Chamber Rising Virtuosi Concert featuring Roman Olvera

When: Sunday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Texas A&M University-Kingsville Performance Hall (775 N. Armstrong, Kingsville, TX 78363

Featured Work: Concerto for Alto Saxophone by Pierre-Max Dubois

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!