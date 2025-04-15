Nine TAMUK students among dozens statewide with revoked visas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Nine students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville are among dozens across the Texas A&M University System who have had their student visas revoked by the U.S. government, university officials confirmed Monday.

The news has created concern among the international student community on campus, which includes 510 students enrolled for the spring 2025 semester.

"I know a lot of students here on visas personally and I know that it is something that they are concerned over and just kind of keeping an eye on because it's a very real threat," said Rhianna Steelhammer, a Texas A&M University-Kingsville student.

Steelhammer was surprised to learn that visa revocations were occurring at her campus and voiced concern about the impact on affected students.

"It's heartbreaking and it defeats the whole purpose of higher education and coming here to continue and like I said reach for that better future," Steelhammer said. "Because if for whatever reason we're denying access to people that are here trying to pursue that then what's what's even the whole point."

Immigration attorney Raed Gonzalez, based in Houston, explained the serious consequences these students now face.

"The student record is updated to reflect the termination, which immediately affects their legal status in the United States," Gonzalez said. "The affected student may face immediate deportation proceedings, a loss of employment authorization, and eligibility for future visas."

Gonzalez believes this could be just the beginning of a larger trend affecting international students in Texas.

"I really think we're going to see a lot more. I'm sure that the Department of State will issue more guidance in the future, but if the student believes that it shouldn't have been canceled, he didn't participate in activities deemed contrary to the U.S. interests, they can challenge this in a court and request the reinstatement of the visas," he said.

For students concerned about their visa status, Gonzalez recommends consulting with an immigration attorney.

Despite the uncertainty, Steelhammer remains hopeful for her international classmates.

"I know how smart and talented they all are, and I know all the bright big features that they're going to have," she said. "I just really hope and pray that our government can still keep supporting them like that because I feel like this country is for everybody, not just for a few."

Leaders of the Texas A&M University System declined to comment further on the situation, stating only that they will continue to follow the law.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

