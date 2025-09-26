New details released in the police officer altercation at a Kingsville wedding, one officer placed on leave

The City of Kingsville has released the police report detailing a fight between two of its officers that broke out at a wedding.

The city also released photos of one officer's injuries.

The altercation happened on Saturday, July 26, at a wedding for a Kleberg County Sheriff's deputy at the J.K. Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville.

Manuel Venegas, KRIS 6 News Two Kingsville PD officers responded to calls made from the J.K. Northway Exposition Center on Saturday, July 26.

Kingsville P.D. Officer Celinda Tatum was a guest at the wedding, while Kingsville P.D. Officer Vivianna Ramirez was working off-duty.

According to the report, Ramirez was saying goodbye to the bride. As she walked down a narrow ramp, she encountered Officer Celina Tatum and her husband, who is also a Kingsville Police officer.

Ramirez said as they passed each other, Celinda Tatum "shoulder checked" her, causing her to drop her phone. Ramirez said she apologized when Tatum said, "You need to get the f*** out of my way." Ramirez responded, "What are you going to do right now?"

That's when Ramirez claimed Tatum grabbed the left side of her vest and would not let go. Ramirez said she hit Tatum a couple of times before bystanders separated them and escorted her to another room while the Tatums left.

Soon after, a police captain escorted Ramirez to the women's restroom to photograph her injuries, which consisted of a large scratch on the left side of her neck area. Ramirez told police she wanted to file charges against Tatum.

City of Kingsville The City of Kingsville released photos of Officer Vivianna Ramirez's injuries in response to an open records request submitted by KRIS 6 News.

There were at least five other Kingsville police Department employees and several Kleberg County Sheriff's deputies at the wedding. The wife of one of the police officers witnessed the incident.

On Friday, Sept. 12, KRIS 6 News submitted an open records request to the City of Kingsville asking for a copy of the police report taken after the incident at the J.K. Northway Exposition Center.

Under the Texas Public Information Act, the city of Kingsville has up to 10 business days to respond or produce the report.

The city met its deadline by sending KRIS 6 News the report at 4:32 p.m., just 28 minutes shy of the deadline.

According to Kingsville Police Officer John Blair, both officers are still employed by the department, but Officer Tatum has been placed on administrative leave.

