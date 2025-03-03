Neighbors discuss stray problem and solutions in Kingsvile

Kingsville is grappling with a growing stray animal crisis, with residents increasingly concerned about the safety and well-being of both the community and the animals themselves.

Local resident Sandra Rideout-Hanzak notes, "I've lived in other cities in Texas, and I've never witnessed a stray problem like we have here in Kingsville, both dogs and cats."

Independent groups like Kingsville Animal Advocates have been working for years to manage the problem, but the numbers continue to rise.

Dianne Leubert, a volunteer with the group, shares that on average, they rescue around 20 dogs per month—a "slow month" for the organization. For residents, the presence of stray animals, particularly aggressive dogs, is becoming a serious safety concern.

"There are aggressive dogs, and I’m an adult. I’m not afraid of dogs, but I feel like I’m in danger," says Rideout-Hanzak. "Can you imagine a child playing in its front yard, and these aggressive dogs run up?"

The situation is compounded by the neglect of abandoned animals. Leubert recalls a heartbreaking case where a litter of puppies was dumped in an alley, barely surviving.

"Dolores was one of nine, dumped in an alley, and if the people had not gone outside, they could have died," she said.

While local advocates have found success in spaying and neutering efforts, Leubert personally fixed 14 feral cats in her area; these individual actions are not enough to curb the growing problem.

"We pay for that ourselves and a lot of people can’t do that," she explains.

Community-wide efforts and more consistent enforcement of laws, such as pet registration and fines for owners who allow their animals to roam, are essential to keeping animals off the streets and preventing further neglect.

While the Kingsville City Council has made efforts in the past by passing ordinances to address the issue, enforcement has been inconsistent, leaving the problem largely unresolved.

KRIS 6 News Reporter Tyrese Boone contacted the city manager for an interview with the city manager or animal control but has yet to receive a response.

For many in Kingsville, it's clear: immediate action is needed to address the safety risks posed by strays and to ensure better care for these animals.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!