McCoy's to close its Kingsville doors later this month

KINGSVILLE, Tx — McCoy's Building Supply announced this week that it’s closing its Kingsville location later this month.

Chris Garza has lived in Kingsville his whole life and said he has seen a lot of businesses come and go. He likes McCoy's and their products and said it’s been around for some time. But he said products can only do so much in certain areas when competing against bigger corporations in the area.

“That’s whenever the price comes in. I think McCoy's has better wood, better products, more high quality, but people here would rather get the cheaper thing,” Garza said.

His wife Tracie moved to Kingsville in 2017 and said she’s sad to see them closing. She likes supporting smaller businesses and was a regular customer of the store.

“That’s where I would go get my chicken feed. I do like to work on projects with wood also. I was building a sandbox for my kids. I went there for the lumber, I went there for the sand and they loaded it up and got me taken care of,” Tracie Garza said.

She also said it never felt like just a business transaction to her.

“Walking in there they were like ‘Hi welcome to McCoy's, how can we help you?’ They were very tentative, very sweet, very welcoming,” Tracie Garza said.

But even with that friendliness, she said there’s more factors that go into keeping a business open, like what they sell.

“You only go there for usually a specific item, not every single day to get your daily things,” Tracie Garza said.

McCoy's Regional Manager did not state why they are closing its Kingsville doors. Neighbor Chris Garza said if more people in the city were getting paid more by their companies, maybe things could have been different.

“I don’t know the business side but I know the Kingsville side. The owned businesses, if their profits are rising they should pay more to their workers so they can go to other businesses and buy things,” Chris Garza said.

McCoys did not want to speak at this time as it was emotional for staff and customers.

“Bye McCoy's. We were so glad to have you in Kingsville and we’re sad to see you go,” Tracie Garza said.

