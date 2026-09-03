Kleberg County sheriff ticketed for striking cyclist on King Avenue in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick was ticketed after striking a bicyclist in Kingsville earlier this week.

Kingsville Police Department Chief John Blair confirmed Kirkpatrick was traveling on King Avenue, near the county sheriff's office, at 3:16 p.m. Monday when he collided with a male bicyclist in the 1600 block of East King Avenue. The bicyclist was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital — Kleberg for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Following an investigation, the Kingsville Police Department issued Kirkpatrick a traffic citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way – Exiting Private Drive.

The department said it considers the traffic investigation complete.

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