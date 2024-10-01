Kleberg County Democratic Party facing a roadblock

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Back in August, KRIS 6 reported that the City of Kingsville was hoping to have roads around the Kleberg County Courthouse repaired and completed by September. But since then, there’s been some pushback from mother nature.

“Unfortunately we had some rains come in, some storms, and even overnight rain all of last week,” Chair of the Kleberg County Democratic Party Mario Munoz said.

Munoz said the construction in front of their headquarters started in the middle of September, a gesture he and his party were thankful for.

“They were actually very kind to us. We had an event on the 14 of last month and they didn’t start the construction til after that on purpose on the 16,” Munoz said.

But the construction has still caused some hiccups in the road for the party.

“We haven’t been able to have our meetings here. We usually meet once a week, but since we are so close to elections we’ve been trying to meet twice a month. And we should be having one this week but we aren’t going to be able to have it here,” Munoz said.

Munoz said the construction affects them in more ways the one. The headquarters is located on King St and that also makes access to the building more difficult.

“The road parking that we had is completely gone. You cannot get to our back parking lot. What we end up having to do to get here is go the wrong way on the side of the courthouse and park on the side of the courthouse or in the parking lot of the early voting annex,” Munoz said.

And with elections nearing, Munoz said the construction is a close call for everyone, not just volunteers for the party.

“We’ve had people messaging us on Facebook saying ‘Hey when are you guys going to be open?’ ‘Why aren’t you guys open?’ We try our best to sneak in here when we can and grab our stuff to take it to them and set up meetings,” Munoz said.

Work crews were out working on the road Tuesday morning and are hoping to have the asphalt laid by the end of the week if weather permits and if they can get access to the asphalt on time, amidst other road projects being done around the city.

