Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department in need of extra help

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Dry conditions and windy weather are a recipe for disaster during wildfire season. For small and rural communities volunteer fire fighters are sometimes the only protection those communities have.

The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) has 12 volunteers as of February. Jose Deleon is one of those volunteers. He’s been helping out on and off again since 1984 and works full-time as a barber.

“I do work full-time but from there, well if I’m called, I take off and do what i need to do,” Deleon said.

But picking up the phone when duty calls isn’t always that easy. Most volunteers have full-time jobs and other priorities as well, which he said makes it harder for smaller towns to fight the flames.

“We also assist all the departments in surrounding areas, which is why we need more people so we can assist but also leave people behind to take care of the place here,” Deleon said.

The KVFD helps surrounding towns like Bishop, Alice, Driscoll and Falfurrias. Deleon said on days that are extra windy, volunteers receive a text letting them know ahead of time to be prepared for extra calls that day.

“After that, we take off to that place whoever is here. Sometimes it’s three, four, sometimes it’s five depending on who shows up,” Deleon said.

The KVFD is looking for at least ten volunteers with a burning passion to help others and who aren’t afraid to be standing face to face with the flame.

“All you got to do is go back to any major brush fire that’s occurred in Kleberg County. They’ve been front and center. We recently had a structure fire in the county and they were on scene throughout the event. They are a dedicated bunch of men and women and so I know all I have to do is call the volunteer fire chief and ask for their help,” City of Kingsville Fire Chief Juan Adam said.

For those interested in joining as a volunteer, meetings are held every first three Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 at the KVFD on 6th and Lee.

Those interested can also contact Deleon at 361-219-4694.

