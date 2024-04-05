Kingsville VFW to hold first ever Bull Riding Event this weekend

KINGSVILLE, Tx — With about 2,000 veterans from 18 VFW Posts across the Coastal Bend, Texas District 6 VFW Quartermaster Howard Schauer said serving never stops.

“We may be off duty but were never off watch," Schauer said.

That’s why veterans planned the bull riding community event over a year ago, but really stepped it up the preparations over the past six months.

“Pretty much anything you do the first time is a lot of leg work. The Kingsville post has done a lot of leg work in this. Beeville did this last year… it was a very good success the first year," Schauer said. "This will continue to come together once people see this is really something. We’ve had a lot of good supporters in this district area.”

Schauer said the money raised will go towards funding general VFW operations and supporting the community and students through monetary scholarships.

“A lot of it is pretty costly," Schauer said. "The money raised will go towards things like Voice of Democracy, Patriot Pins, teacher awards… we give monetaries to the top three, first second and third voice of democracies and to the teachers. We do a lot of community service with our youth. We have Scouts of the Year, Medical Hero of the Year (etc).”

Friends and family will be able to ride lives bulls. But not to worry because there will be protective equipment available for kids willing to give it a shot. But the event offers more than just an activity.

“It will be a nice evening to get on out with the family. There will be veterans there if you want to talk to veterans we have a smile for you, an ear to listen, and if you need it, a shoulder to cry on,” Schauer said.

The event will be at the JK Northway Expo Center on Saturday, April 6 and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the American Legion Center beforehand for $15 or at the gate for $20.

VFW Post 2375 and Texas District 6 VFW encourage everyone to come out to enjoy the nice South Texas weather and enjoy the show.

