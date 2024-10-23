Kingsville Veterans taking another swing at Veterans Day Golf Tournament after years without it

KINGSVILLE, Tx — On Veterans Day, we honor those who served in many different ways. For some in Kingsville, this means hitting the greens. The Kingsville American Legion Post 99 is hosting its ninth annual Veterans Day Tournament. They have gone four years without the big fundraiser.

“Once COVID hit, we actually stopped and haven’t been able to start it again until now. We just didn’t have a lot of personnel, and other factors contributed. It felt like something was missing,” First Vice Commander with Post 99 Orlando Rosa said.

Rosa said this is one of their main fundraisers of the year, and without it, they lost out on important funds.

“We have a few fundraisers a year, and this was always the one that brought in a decent amount of money for the program,” Rosa said.



The funds the golf tournament brings in will go towards distressed veterans.

“Little things that come up, last-minute emergency funds,” Rosa said.

But they will also help students in Riviera, H.M. King High School, and Santa Gertrudis Academy go to college through scholarships, which Senior Army Instructor at H.M. King James Troia said benefits students in this community significantly.

“That first year it helps them out to get by until their other scholarships kick in. So it’s a relief for them. Having them helps these kids out,” Troia said.

Troia said that the veterans teach his students selfless serving, something they’re looking to pay forward the day of the tournament.

“We’ll probably have cadets helping out supporting them. It’s called community service. They don’t want anything, they just want to help out,” Troia said.

And for the veterans? They’re just looking forward to good company and getting their cleats on the greens.

“They’re actually excited. Everybody’s getting their teams together and looking forward to the day because a lot of times, yes, it’s a tournament, but it’s just a place to come and have fun. It brings the community together for a cause that we believe in,” Rosa said.

The American Legion is still looking for sponsors to help sponsor holes. To show who is helping out with their cause, a plaque with the sponsor's name will be placed on the hole. Sponsors will be accepted until October 31.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the fun and take a swing at their golf skills. It’s $50 a person to join or $200 for a four-person team. Registration will start at 7 am and the event starts at 8 am at the L.E Ramey Golf Course in Kingsville. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place as well as for those closest to the pin and longest drive. The event will take place on Saturday, November 16.

Those interested can also pre-register. If they have any further questions about how to help out, donate, or join, contact Gonzalo “Mucho” Ruiz at 361-522-5573.

