Kingsville unveils new mobile health unit

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The City of Kingsville unveiled a new mobile health unit today.

The purpose of the unit would be used to help those in need medical attention during natural disasters. It can also be used during non emergencies, and provide various services to Kleberg County residents ranging from veterans to students going back to school.

Fernando Arevalo

The unit works as a "mobile hospital" with several medical exam rooms, EMUAID kits, and air conditioning.

Various medical services are provided. These services include: blood work, diabetic and pediatric care, physicals and school immunizations.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid says investing in this medical unit is part of a bigger plan to better prepared for emergencies.

"We're building an emergency operation center in Kingsville, along with three brand new fire departments and a shelter of last resorts out in the county. This is all to maintain resilience against natural disasters like we just saw."

Fernando Arevalo

Services provided by the Kleberg County Mobile unit will be free of charge for Kleberg County residents. If you would like to use these services, you can call the county judges office.

provides a variety of services including

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.