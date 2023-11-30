Kingsville to open its third fire station on South side

There are two fire stations in Kingsville located in the central and North side of town.

The two current stations are around 70-years-old.

A new station will be designed and serve as headquarters on the South side of town. It will hold administration offices, have a more modern look, hold training classrooms and serve as a bigger space to hold bigger vehicles.

A design company has already been selected.

The City of Kingsville and the Fire Department will meet with the design company next week.

Construction is anticipated to begin sometime in 2025. There is no cost estimate yet.

Having a station on the South side will cut down response times for both fire and EMS.

The Fire Department will also be adding more staff over the next few years in efforts to have staff ready by the time the new station is complete.

It's been almost 70 years since Fire Station 1 first came to town. In that time, Kingsville has grown, especially its South side. The Kingsville Fire Department has a plan to make sure those residents have emergency service and more.

Right now there are two fire stations in the city, in the central and North side of town. Those stations also serve as EMS. However, Kingsville Fire Chief Juan Adame said they have outgrown their buildings.

"We took a look at it and its time for a third fire station," Adame said.

Fire Station 3 will be bigger and more modern. It will be added on the city's South side, the goal is to have a quicker response time no matter where someone lives.

"Units will be in a position to respond quicker and provide services to our citizens, whether that’s intervention or if someone is having a medical emergency or if its a fire call," Adame said.

A design company has already been selected for the multi-year project.

Chief Adame said the new station will serve as Headquarters and will hold the administrative offices, have training classrooms, more space to hold bigger vehicles and more.

With the expansion of the new station comes more job opportunities.

"Building a station is one thing, adding the personnel and staff for the station is another," Adame said.

The Fire Department plans on adding more firefighters over the course of the next few years for a smoother transition into the new station.

The project is still in the beginning phase. The city and Fire Department plan to meet with the design company next week to go over what's needed in the station. There is no cost estimate yet.

