Kingsville Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program beings holiday cheer to children

For over 40 years, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has provided toys and clothes to children in need across the nation.

However, in Kingsville, the program takes on a deeply personal meaning as it focuses on helping the community’s own children during the holiday season.

Steve Martinez, the director of the Kingsville Salvation Army, is leading this year's efforts after a highly successful turnout last year.

"Our goal is to put a smile on every child here in Kingsville," Martinez said. “Last year, we were able to give over 1,500 toys to kids in the community. We had more than 500 angels—people who adopted a child to provide gifts. We set up donation boxes all over town and in local businesses to make it easy for people to contribute.”

As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army is calling on Kingsville residents to participate by either donating toys, clothes or adopt a child. By adopting a child, you will be able to choose a specific kid to get presents for this holiday.

Donation boxes can be found throughout the city, making it convenient for locals to drop off gifts. With the holidays fast approaching, the organization is hoping for another successful year of giving.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend an average of $902 per person on gifts, decorations, and holiday items this year. While many are making plans to spend generously, local leaders like Emily Desantos, a substitute teacher, encourage their neighbors to consider the impact their contributions could have on those less fortunate.

“How you see your kids light up when they receive their gifts—imagine doing that for kids who don’t get a lot,” Desantos said. “Think about the joy you could bring to a child’s life and how much they would appreciate it.”

The Kingsville Salvation Army will host a distribution event on Dec. 18, where gifts collected through the Angel Tree program will be given to local children. Martinez encourages everyone who can to contribute, whether by donating or adopting a child, to help make this holiday season special for those who need it most.

"There’s still time to make a difference," Martinez said. "A small act of kindness can create a memory that will last forever for these kids."

One local child, who eagerly anticipates the holiday season, shared their wish: “I want a rainbow bear!” the child exclaimed. “Because it’s gonna be Christmas!”

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in Kingsville is more than just about giving gifts, it’s about creating lasting memories for children who might otherwise go without this holiday season.

