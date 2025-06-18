Kingsville residents frustrated over costly pothole problems

Scott Burris, like many people in Kingsville, has learned to drive cautiously through town, carefully weaving around potholes scattered across numerous streets.

“Terrible, it's some of the worst in the country,” Burris said about the conditions. Driving along Hall Street, where Burris lives, has turned into an expensive burden.

He says a mix of new and old potholes has cost him nearly $4,000 in repairs for just two vehicles.

Kingsville resident frustrated over costly pothole problems

“It takes a toll on your car," he said. "Obviously, it messes up suspension. I’ve had to rebuild on two of my vehicles so far and the tires. You can’t avoid them."

Burris isn’t alone in his frustration. Many Kingsville residents have taken to social media to share their own stories about damage caused by the city’s rough roads.

Although Burris has noticed that some potholes have been patched up, he says quick fixes haven’t been enough to solve the ongoing problem.

“It hasn’t been working. They’ve patched them, a couple of days later, the patch is all gone and there’s even more destruction,” he said.

In response to Burris’ concerns, neighborhood news reporter Tyrese Boone reached out to Kingsville’s Department of Public Works. An employee there directed him to the city manager’s office.

However, when he called, a secretary informed him the city manager was unavailable for comment.

While Burris waits for a long-term solution, he says he’s holding on to hope as he watches construction crews working nearby on 17th Street — not far from his home.

“They need to repave the roads,"Burris said. "That’s kind of cut and dry,” Burris said.

If there's a pothole in your area, report it in the pothole section on the City of Kingsville's website.

