Kingsville pushes back on desal deal dumping waste into Baffin Bay

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A groundwater desalination project that would discharge waste into Baffin Bay has sparked outrage among local residents and officials who say they were kept in the dark about the plans.

South Texas Water Authority and Seven Seas Water entered a contract in August 2024 to build a desalination plant in Kingsville that would discharge 1 million gallons of waste a day into Baffin Bay, with potential to increase to millions.

The news shocked attendees at Tuesday's South Texas Water Authority board meeting, including Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate.

"You were not transparent. I just found out about this today and I'm the mayor," Fugate said.

"The city of Kingsville will not be a part of this," he added.

Local fishing guides and community members expressed concern about the environmental impact on marine life and the local economy that depends on Baffin Bay's fishing industry.

"Who's going to fish at a bay that's not producing fish?" questioned fishing guide Todd Wilson.

Wilson and other anglers explained that the waste discharge would create a domino effect, starting with harm to marine life and extending to jobs and the local economy.

"It's impacting all the fishing guides and everybody else that makes a living out here. It just makes it harder for them because the fishing isn't the way it used to be," said Matt Mendez, a Ricardo fisher.

Wilson also raised concerns about the lack of environmental studies and permits.

"They don't have environmental studies, they don't have permits. I don't know how you can sign a contract and not have your ducks in a row," Wilson said.

Community members argued that the agreement should have been subject to public vote, given its widespread impact.

"We deserve to know. We have a right to the public systems around here. For them to just be going under the table to make more money when we're the ones paying taxes the most and getting affected the most, to me that's not right," Mendez said.

Anglers plan to continue voicing their opposition at the Corpus Christi City Council meeting scheduled for July 15.

KRIS 6 reached out to the South Texas Water Authority early Thursday morning to ask if they'd like to respond to public concerns regarding the contract but did not hear back.

