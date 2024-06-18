Kingsville prepares for heavy rains; Kleberg County offers resources

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The upcoming heavy rains are the talk of the town in the Coastal Bend and for Kingsville, that’s no exception. As the city prepares for the change in weather, city officials are keeping a close eye out for neighborhoods that flood easily.

City of Kingsville Fire Chief Juan Adame said city staff is familiar with those neighborhoods that usually have a lot of water build up during heavy rains. Those are streets like Lawndale, Elizabeth, and areas around Tranquita Creek to name a few.

“We’re pre-positioning barricades in these locations so that if we need to, departments can set those barricades up to keep folks from driving through the high waters,” Adame said.

Merlin Simmons has lived on Elizabeth Street for thirty years and said he’s no stranger when it comes to flooding… especially right in front of his house.

“Sometimes it comes up to the wall right there but I guess it finally dries out and goes away,” Simmons said.

Simmons said he hopes the city can eventually put a drainage pipe to reduce flooding, but with the storm already creeping up, city staff is doing what they can to keep residents safe, like making sure their public safety department is fully staffed and on standby.

“We have our high profile equipment both fire and police that will be available if we need to move folks out of flooded areas,” Adame said.

But other city officials want to remind residents that it isn’t just them who will be experiencing heavy rains. It’s also their pets.

“They [pet owners] can either put them inside or in their garage or in their back porch,” City of Kingsville Health Director Emilio Garcia said.

KRIS 6 will be in Kleberg county on Wednesday to bring live weather updates throughout the day. Kleberg County will open up its Human Services Building for those in need of shelter during the storm. The building is located at 1109 E Santa Gertrudis St, Kingsville, TX 78363. For those that need a ride to the building and cannot make the drive due to flooding or other reasons, contact 361- 228-1892.

