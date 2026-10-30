Kingsville police seek public's help identifying suspects in King Ranch Museum copper theft

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects who stole copper downspouts from the King Ranch Museum.

Investigators are also asking anyone who knows the suspects' current whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingsville Police Department or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-4636. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

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