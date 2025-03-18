Kingsville Police investigates insurance scam towards elderly neighbors

In this ring camera video, you can see 61-year-old resident Roldolfo Carrales speaking to a lady, posing as a insurance agent, asking him to pay a cash installment.

“She told me that she came to pick up my payment from camper life and I told her I didn’t have the money," Carrales said speaking about Saturday afternoon's incident.

During this time, Carrales mentions that he didn’t believe her, as he remembered what his own insurance agent told him months ago.

“She told me to be careful because there was a girl coming and knocking on doors scamming people," he said. "So, I kept that in my mind.”

After some thought, he decided to alert the Kingsville Police Department and send the videos he had from his cameras.

The department, would then look into the issue and ask for the public’s help.

So far, they believe the suspect to be in her 20’s, and a local resident who has done this to six other elderly neighbors here.

“We have several cases right now that are active and there are possibly several victims who’ll come forth in the next week or so," Kingsville Police Detective Jose Gonzales said.

This investigation is still ongoing as the police are now looking to obtain a arrest warrant for the suspect.

In the meantime, the police department recommends elderly in the area to trust your gut and make calls if something’s up.

“If you feel something wrong, you know there’s nothing wrong with calling the company and verifying that person work there," he said. "If you feel like it’s just not legit, its always good to verify. You can never be too careful."

If you believe you or someone you know has been scammed in this fashion, please call the Kingsville Police Department.

