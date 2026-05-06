Kingsville police investigate shooting on West Santa Gertrudis that injured two people

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 2 people injured in the 700 block of West Santa Gertrudis.

Officers were dispatched to the area following reports of a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene involving multiple individuals and vehicles.

One male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper shoulder area, while a second individual sustained what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may be connected to a disturbance that occurred last week involving some of the same individuals.

During the investigation, officers recovered a handgun from the roadway along with multiple shell casings. Additional evidence suggested at least 2 firearms were involved in the exchange of gunfire, with one firearm still believed to be unrecovered.

Patrol officers, evidence personnel, and detectives responded to process the scene. Investigators also obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses, and multiple vehicles believed to be involved were recovered and impounded as evidence.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Kingsville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Kleberg County at 361-592-4636.

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