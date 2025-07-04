Kingsville officials warn residents: Fireworks ban in effect for 4th of July

With Independence Day celebrations underway, Kingsville emergency officials are reminding residents that fireworks are strictly prohibited within city limits — and violators could face steep fines.

Fire Chief Juan Adame says the city has seen the kind of damage fireworks can cause during holidays like New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July.

“We had a number of fire calls, but it was mostly small brush fires that occurred in the city of Kingsville, and we want to prevent those,” Adame said. “A small one can turn into large.”

To avoid that danger, the City of Kingsville and the Kingsville Police Department took to social media this week to reinforce a city ordinance banning the possession or use of fireworks in town. The penalty: citation fines starting at $245.

Popping fireworks in Kingsville could cause hefty fines

Kingsville Police Chief John Blair said officers will be out patrolling during the holiday to help keep neighborhoods safe, while the fire department will have crews on standby.

“If we have to respond to these types of fireworks, we have specialized units especially in brushy areas,” Adame added.

Officials urge residents to enjoy the holiday responsibly and consider attending professional fireworks shows instead of lighting their own.

Firework shows will be held at the NAS Kingsville base Thursday Night and the Kleburg County Festival's will be on Friday night.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!