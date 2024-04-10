Kingsville Noon Lions Club takes a ride on the wild side

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The Kingsville Noon Lions Club is getting ready for their biggest event of the year - A Ride on the Wild Side Bike Tour at The King Ranch.

The group has been hosting the ride since 2003, but the nonprofit has been around for over 100 years serving the people of Kingsville.

“We do local community projects such as the dictionary project, we do vision screenings and we do scholarships for our local high school graduates,” Membership Chair David Christopher said.

The Ride on the Wild Side is what Christopher called the groups 'crown jewel'. He said they’ve been planning the event since October.

It started during the polio epidemic in efforts to serve the needs of children who were having problems with polio. The Lions of Texas purchased 500 acres of land in Kerrville, Texas to hold the big event for children ages 8-16.

It’s $50 to sign up to ride and most of the funds will go towards the Texas Lions Camp.

“The last 75 years we’ve camped over 75,000 special needs children in Texas. They get a week of cost free camping. Not free, but cost free to them. It costs over 2,000 per child. We camp about 1,500 children per year. We’re very honored to be apart of that,” Christopher said.

The Kingsville Noon Lions Club is hoping surrounding bike clubs make an appearance, but the ride isn’t exclusive.

“It’s a family event. Last year there was a father and mother and a kid and they did ten miles… wow ten miles, it was great,” President Ricardo Luna said.

Bikers can choose to ride for 10, 35 or even 65 miles if they’re up to it. The group said there will even be a very special appearance.

“We have the Wing Riders of Texas coming. These are disabled people who participate in these rides get in the fresh air and do things,” Luna said.

Other funds from the event will go towards other community projects the Kingsville Noon Lions Club supports throughout the year to continue their mission in giving back.

The event will take place at 8 a.m Saturday, April 27. There will be a free dinner Friday, April 26 for those who register. Those interested can register at http://www.arideonthewildside.org.

The Kingsville Lions Club would like to thank their sponsors First Community Bank, SouthPoint Rental, The City of Kingsville and King Ranch Inc for partnering and helping with the tour.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.