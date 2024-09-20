Kingsville kids own their business at an early age

KINGSVILLE, Tx — People who live in Kingsville can look forward to an exciting treat at the end of the month. They’ll have a chance to meet the creators of today, business owners of tomorrow with the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce first first-ever Kids Entrepreneurs Market.

Thirty kids ages 5-14 are signed up to sell homemade products, like food, plants, candles, and more to the community.

John Carter Salazar is a five-year-old from Kingsville who decided to join in on the fun. He’s making salsa for the first time.

“You get tomatoes and onions and jalapeños. You got to cut the onions and take the seeds out,” John Carter said.

He calls his business ‘Pepper Pals’ and he’s already learning the trial and error that goes into perfecting a product.

“The first time we made it was kind of spicy but the next time it was perfect. I put a lot of salt in there on accident and then we blended it and it tasted super good,” John Carter said.

The Schubert sisters are also joining in on the event. They’re a group of two sets of twins who turned their summer hobby into a business called Schubert Sisters Stand.

“We went to our grandparent's house in the summer and so we sold lemonade at our grandparent's garage sale,” Addison Schubert said.

One rule the young entrepreneurs said they’ve learned was to invest and always look ahead.

“We each get ten dollars and then ten percent goes to the church and the rest goes to savings for when we’re older for phones and cars,” Addison said.

As exciting as starting a business can be, it comes with a lesson. The kids involved will get a Business 101 seminar before the event and a certificate of completion.

“They need to know if it costs five dollars to make a product and they sell it for six, they’re making a dollar. We’ll talk to them about how to talk to customers,” President of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce Manny Salazar said.

So the community won’t just be buying off of kids. They’ll be investing in the workforce of the future.

“They can be their own boss one day, open up their own business. We’d love for them to do that right here in Kingsville. These kids can one day contribute to not only our workforce but our sales tax and just have a proactive contribution to our economy,” Salazar said.

The Kingsville Kids Entrepreneurs Market is on Saturday, September 28 from 2-5 p.m. It’s a free event and everyone is welcome to support the kid's products and hard work.

