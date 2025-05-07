Kingsville ISD to return to five-day school weeks

The Kingsville Independent School District will return to a five-day school week beginning next semester, following a decision made during Tuesday's school board meeting.

The board's vote reverses the 2023 decision to adopt a four-day school week, which sparked mixed reactions from the community. According to a presentation shown during the meeting, the district gathered feedback over several months through surveys and research involving students, teachers, and parents.

Some parents, like Rickey Thomas, say the change doesn’t personally affect them, though he believes the four-day schedule had its advantages.

“I guess it's not a big issue for me personally, but I feel that it worked for everybody here. I felt that the kids liked it,” said Thomas. Others voiced disappointment over losing Fridays off, which had proven convenient for scheduling appointments without affecting student attendance.

“It came in handy for us when we had to make doctor's appointments and stuff,” one parent said during a phone interview. “They could make it on a Friday so they wouldn't miss school.”Despite the loss of flexibility, several parents said they support the district's decision, seeing it as an investment in their children’s future.

“I would rather sacrifice that than have my kids have an extra day of education,” another parent said. “If that means giving them another day to learn, understand, and grow as a person — to help them succeed later in life — I’m all for it.”The return to a traditional five-day schedule is set to begin August 11th with the start of the next academic semester.

