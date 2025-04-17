Kingsville ISD officially accepts Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez's retirement request

The Kingsville Independent School District officially accepted Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez's request to retire at their school board meeting on Wednesday.

The superintendent sent a letter to staff regarding her retirement request on Sunday.

In her letter, she mentioned the loss of family members led her to reflect on her own daily life.

Perez had been with Kingsville ISD since 2020.

She also has roots in Corpus Christi, previously serving the West Oso Independent School District and W.B. Ray High School.

Kingsville ISD will begin their search for a new superintendent. KRIS 6 News will be sure to keep you updated.

