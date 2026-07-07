Kingsville ISD hosting job fair Thursday for all positions, including assistant principals

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD hosting job fair for all positions, including assistant principals

Kingsville ISD is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 9, from 3–7 p.m. at the KISD Board Room, located at 207 North Third St.

The district is hiring for all positions, including high school and elementary assistant principals.

Those unable to attend in person can apply now by scanning the QR code

KISD

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