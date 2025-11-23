Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kingsville hosts historic Ranch Hand Festival

Tyrese Boone
KINGSVILLE, TX — The City of Kingsville hosted their annual and historic Ranch Hand Festival throughout the weekend of November 21 to November 22.

The festivities kicked off with a tree lighting downtown on Friday night, and continued through Saturday with the festival taking over the streets downtown.

The events also included a Ranch Hand breakfast at the historic King Ranch. The weekend culminates with a concert featuring William Clark Green and the Cameron Sacky Band.

The festival included over 100 vendors on the streets filled with local businesses.

