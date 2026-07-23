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Kingsville health officials confirm West Nile virus detected in mosquito trapped on East Warren

A mosquito trapped July 14 on East Warren tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting crews to begin spraying the area.
West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
West Nile virus symptoms are similar to COVID-19 at first, experts say
Posted

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville health officials have confirmed a mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito was trapped July 14 on East Warren. Crews began spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday night and will continue through Friday evening.

Health officials are reminding residents to wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors at dawn or dusk, which are the most active hours for mosquitoes. Residents are also urged to remove any standing water to help reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

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