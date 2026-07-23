Kingsville health officials confirm West Nile virus detected in mosquito trapped on East Warren

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville health officials have confirmed a mosquito tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito was trapped July 14 on East Warren. Crews began spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday night and will continue through Friday evening.

Health officials are reminding residents to wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors at dawn or dusk, which are the most active hours for mosquitoes. Residents are also urged to remove any standing water to help reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

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