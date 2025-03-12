Kingsville food shelters dealing with shortages, asks community for help

Neighbors like longtime resident Teresa Ault, go to food banks across Kingsville to grab a food box when in need. However, some might have to go to multiple locations just to get one.

Kingsville food shelters dealing with shortages

"I go to pantries or food banks once a week," she said when describing her pantry experience. "I was at the Salvation Army and I was just too late. The line was long and so they tuned us here for the next day to the B.T. Church."

Sometimes, they end up empty-handed. For example, The Salvation Army, who usually gives out 100 boxes, could only give out up to 65 boxes this past Monday and had to send people on their way.

"We had to turn down 25 families that were not able to get food," Kingsville's Salvation Army President Steve Martinez said.

This is because of food shortages, and it’s occurring in other food shelters in the city. Between less food provided by resources and more mouths to feed, fighting hunger is not an easy battle.

"Anywhere from 20-25 new families come every Monday so we are running short on donations," Sara Barrera said. Canned foods, beans, rice, meat and are just some small staples you can give to these people."

They're not alone. Places like BT Church are running out of goods and haven't seen foods such as rice or peanut butter in months to give away.

So how can the community make sure neighbors get the food they need? Well, fellow neighbors could make a huge difference just by contributing what they can.

“If we all work together, we could end hunger and help Kingsville make a difference in our community to feed those who are in need," Martinez said.

“If I’m eating my neighbor’s going to eat too," Barrera said.

If you would like to donate, here's the locations in need:

The Salvation Army

1727 E Carlos Truan Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

(956) 292-5129

BT Church Food Pantry

1900 Brahma Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

(361)-592-4911

