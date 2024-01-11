Kingsville Economic Development Grant continues helping businesses serve kids

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The City of Kingsville and the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce is continuing to help local businesses expand their services for the community.

One World Children's Rehab is a speech and occupational therapy center that opened its doors in January 2023. Owner Adriana Martinez put money into renovating the area where she works with the kids coming in.

"We purchased the property, renovated the building inside and out. It looked totally different from when we first purchased it," Martinez said.

But her work isn't finished just yet. Martinez wants to re-do the parking lot of the business to be more accommodating to kids who use wheelchairs and crutches who come in for occupational therapy. That's why she applied for the Kingsville Economic Development Grant.

"We provide a portion of their overall project cost and the goal is creation of jobs in Kingsville," President of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce Manny Salazar said.

The grant was created by the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the City of Kingsville. The rehab center was awarded $50,000 to help with their project ideas.

The grant said for every $10,000 awarded, one job has to be created. Martinez plans to hire a full-time occupational therapist along with some part-time workers.

"We already have people in mind of who we want to hire we just need those funds to come in so we can move forward. And we need someone to help me out in the front for claim submissions, authorizations and insurance. Its a lot of paper work involved," Martinez said

Martinez plans to start renovations and the hiring process as soon as possible.

The Kingsville Chamber of Commerce said there is $200,000 left in the Kingsville Economic Development Grant for those who are interested in starting or expanding their business. If interested, just contact the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce.

