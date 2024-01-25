Kingsville Coffee Cup re-opens, but this time they've joined forces

KINGSVILLE, Tx — After the "pay what you want" Kingsville Coffee Cup closed its doors last year, the owner got lots of feedback from the community asking when they would open back up.

The answer? Saturday, Jan.27 — but this time they've joined forces.

The coffee shop is back to its daily grind and has partnered with Spice Station, one of the top 10 restaurants in the state to bring the Kingsville community "Kingsville Coffee Cup and More by Spice Station." General Operations Manager Bruce Harvill said the new business is a blend of Java with a touch of Middle Eastern flare.

"The people at Spice Station are phenomenal. They really have a knack for getting things done. So between the two of us, I know the coffee side they know the food side, and it just happened," Harvill said.

Although the new joint business isn't a pay-what-you-want, Harvill said the prices are reasonable because people deserve good food, good coffee, and good company for a good price.

"It's just the way it works. It's we the people for the people. I came back just because this community is so special. People in this community care about each other. I don't know how many times people come in just to check on me and I want to give that same care back," Harvill said.

The combined forces got in contact with each other and the idea quickly blossomed. They have worked on the project for just three and a half weeks and are finishing last-minute touch-ups before soft launching on Saturday.

Kingsville Coffee Cup and More has already gotten the community involved.

"Me and Bruce go back. I was a regular customer for a little while and he offered me to come on board as a manager one day. I really like being able to just contribute to something that can make a positive impact on people," Manager Cyrus Obregon said.

The shop is right across from Javelina Stadium, but it's not just college students who are excited.

"We like coming here [Spice Station] all the time every time I come to town. It's the number one place to eat. We will check out the new place because it's already a good environment with them," Kingsville man Ruben Perez said.

"We aren't from here but we'll make a trip to a new restaurant that'll be fun. It'll be something totally different," Olga Garza.

The soft launch will take place at 10 a.m. at 1220 N. Armstrong.

