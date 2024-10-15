Kingsville church rummage sale proceeds helps feed community

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Bargain shopping can be exciting, but it can be even more exciting when the money spent goes towards a good cause.

The Salvation Army of Kingsville held a rummage sale Monday and Tuesday for the community where all proceeds donated go towards the food bank, which is based out of the Salvation Army of Kingsville.

Salvation Army of Kingsville Director Steve Martinez said the Coastal Bend Food Bank told him Kingsville is the second largest community in need of food.

“We give groceries to about 100 families here in Kingsville, so it takes money to buy the food and all the proceeds here go back to our community,” Martinez said.

The Salvation Army food bank helps people like Sue Wooten, who continues to look for a way to save a bit of money.

“I’ve been a widow for quite a few years and plus prices are high and everything and so it does help my little grocery budget and so it’s a great blessing,” Wooten said.

The Salvation Army also helps feed 120 kids every Wednesday evening, as well as feed the Brahma football team on Friday nights.

“The first thing the kids ask is "what’s for dinner," because they come hungry. Perhaps for some of these kids it’s the first meal for that day. Some of the kids either the parents aren’t home because they’re working or some come from broken homes and just need help. Just like Jesus said, I was hungry, you fed me. Whatever you ned to feed those in need, we are going to do,” Martinez said.

For shoppers like Elda Flores, who just gave money for new furniture, it wasn’t just the need for a new couch that pushed her to spend.

“No matter how much you say I can’t afford to donate this because I need it, but when you do something for other people to help them, God opens doors for you. God wants us to be there for others. Love your neighbor as yourself, that’s including children anyone you see in need. Be there for them, offer them help,” Flores said.

Those who missed the rummage sale and still want to donate items or monetary donations, The Salvation Army of Kingsville is located at Kingsway Family Church at 1727 E Carlos Truan Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363. The hours are Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. They plan on having another rummage sale next month.

