Kingsville business owner frustrated with flooded streets, city addresses drainage issue

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Heavy rains caused flooding in Kingsville on some main streets and right outside neighbors homes, which left many residents frustrated while the city works to tackle the drainage issue.

Owner of A Hundred Knives Shop, Robert Hinojosa has been on the corner of Lee and 12th since 1974. He said he’s seen the street in front of his shop get flooded year after year.

“It’s systematic now. It seems like this is just the way it is. I’ve been here for a very long time and I’ve been seeing this for a very long time,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said the rain lasted about an hour, but the impact lasts longer.

“There was trash floating everywhere, including an entire sack of trash that ended up landing here right behind me. It bothers me, it’s embarrassing. We don’t have underground drainage, so water stays on top and damages streets over and over. That’s why you see all those potholes,” Hinojosa said.

The city is aware of the drainage issue that happens when it rains. City Manager Mark Mclaughlin explained that Kingsville’s flat elevation had to do with it, along with getting over three inches of rain in an hour and few inlets.

“There’s a few but theres huge gaps, a couple of city blocks. So water has to fill up on streets before it can flow because again everything is flat as a pancake around here,” Mclaughlin said.

The city is a few projects into their $50 million storm surge and drainage project that is meant to reduce flooding in the area and repair old infrastructure.

“By the time we’re done, a lot of our infrastructure will be able to handle areas that aren’t handling it right now. It’s not going to get done over night. We ask that citizens be patient, work with us and help us. Don’t throw the grass clippings in the street, get your garbage cans out of the curb and gutter,” Mclaughlin said.

The $50 million project should be completed in the next two years. The city said residents will notice a difference in flooding on certain streets by then.

