Kingsville Border Patrol Honors Agent Killed Protecting Family in 2014

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Border Patrol Station honored fallen agent Javier Vega Jr. with a new memorial Monday morning, 11 years after he was fatally shot while protecting his family.

On August 3, 2014, Agent Vega and his family were fishing near Santa Monica, Texas, when two undocumented immigrants tried to rob them at gunpoint. Vega was killed while defending his family.

"He gave his life and service to you guys to this country, and we're gonna remember him and honor him forever," Paul Perez, Border Patrol Union President, said during the ceremony.

The memorial stands as a tribute to Vega's sacrifice and impact at the Kingsville station.

"You know, I can see the pain in their eyes and their voice and just the love that they had for him, and the respect is incredible," Marie Vega, Javier Vega Jr.'s mother, said.

Colleagues at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station described Vega as someone who was kind-hearted, had a big smile, and much more.

"Somebody who was extremely humble who treated everybody with honor and respect," Christina Smallwood, Public Affairs Officer at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector, said.

Vega's son, Jiovanni, said it means a lot to him to finally see the memorial and for everyone to remember how amazing his father was.

"If people don't know they'll see this and it'll show them like maybe a question like oh what is that and then they'll find the story out," said Jiovanni.

The memorial is open to the public. It will also include the names of any other Kingsville Station Border Patrol agents killed in the line of duty.

"When they walk by here or come and visit and sit they can reflect on how important their jobs are and how much they mean to the families and the people that know them and love them," Marie Vega said.

