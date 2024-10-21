Hundreds of voters turn out for the first day of early voting in Kleberg County

KINGSVILLE, Tx — The first day of early voting began with long lines of people all waiting to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.

Early voting is taking place at the Annex across the street from the Kleberg County Courthouse.

Voting began Monday morning at 8 a.m. and about 400 people cast their vote in the first three hours.

Around 10 a.m, lines got longer as some had to wait outside for a few minutes before going inside to vote.

Several voters told KRIS 6 that the biggest race in the county this election season is the race for Sheriff. Other big races are for Kleberg County Commissioner Precinct 1 and Precinct 3. Those commissioners represent the Ricardo and Riviera areas.

Early voting ends Friday, November 1 at 7 pm.

