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House fire in Kingsville under investigation after overnight blaze near El Tapatio restaurant

No injuries were reported in the fire, though witnesses say smoke was so dense that firefighters had to temporarily back down due to smoke inhalation.
Kingsville fire
Sean Charles
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Kingsville fire
Kingsville fire
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KINGSVILLE, Texas — A house fire in Kingsville is under investigation following an overnight blaze behind the El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant.

Officials say no injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses told KRIS 6 that smoke was so dense that firefighters needed to back down momentarily due to smoke inhalation.

Images and video from the scene show major damage to the house. This is a developing story we'll keep you updated.

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