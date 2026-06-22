House fire in Kingsville under investigation after overnight blaze near El Tapatio restaurant

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A house fire in Kingsville is under investigation following an overnight blaze behind the El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant.

Officials say no injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses told KRIS 6 that smoke was so dense that firefighters needed to back down momentarily due to smoke inhalation.

Images and video from the scene show major damage to the house. This is a developing story we'll keep you updated.

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