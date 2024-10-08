Homecoming hoodlums taking pranks too far?

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Homecoming Week in Kingsville is a time to celebrate victories on the field and take pride in the community and students. But last week’s homecoming week wasn’t all fun and games for one neighbor who had their car egged on Friday.

“It’s homecoming, class wars. This has been going on for as long as I can remember. Toilet papering, egging, paintballing even,” Captain Daniel Gonzalez with the Kingsville Police Department said.

A resident in the area came home one day to find her dream car egged, but when looking at the leftovers, she realized she wasn’t the target. It was her high school son.

“I’m always on the lookout for the neighbors. I say it’s my neighborhood. I have to be involved. It’s uncalled for, it’s disrespectful. Why would they want to do something like that,” neighbor Petra Garza said.

Garza said her neighbors are kind people. She said they didn’t deserve a prank to cross boundaries the way it did.

“Those kids are the greatest kids in the neighborhood. They call me grandma and we became family. But to egg them? No. They got a new car. That hurts the paint. Then they’ll have to get a paint job that could cost hundreds of dollars,” Garza said.

Captain Gonzalez said many of these harmless pranks go unreported, but many of them are also targeted toward other students. Neighbors said when it’s something light like toilet paper, parents will usually make the kid clean it up. But egging can lead to damages and consequences that aren’t so innocent.

“If they’re caught they can actually face criminal charges of criminal mischief and depending on the severity of damages and amount of damages that could actually go up to a felony charge,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said victims debating whether to report something like this should consider how much damage was caused.

