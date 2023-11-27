Holiday activities and events in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Tx — It's holiday season in Kingsville and here's some of the events and activities to check out:



The public can celebrate the holidays at the Conner Museum until Jan. 6.

There will be a festive holiday tree display, kids can write letters and mail them to Santa, they can decorate their own hometown ornament to hang either on the community tree or at their tree at home and there will be a Hoggie Holiday Food Traditions exhibit.

The 32nd annual La Posada de Kingsville Parade and Children's Day is Saturday, Dec. 2.

Children's Day is from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion. Kids can get pictures taken with Santa, play on inflatables, play games and make arts and crafts for free.

The Wine Walk will take place from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. on Main Street. All proceeds will go towards Brush Country CASA to benefit neglected and abused children in the community.

The La Posada de Kingsville Parade starts at 7 p.m. and the theme is Toyland.

All of this is free for the public.

