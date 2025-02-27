Haven't gotten to your taxes? TAMUK students got you covered at no cost

KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you haven’t gotten a chance to take care of your taxes yet, stick around. A small but mighty group of business students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) are offering free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, also known as VITA.

A group of about four to six students are working for the next couple of months to get neighbors all across the Coastal Bend taken care of when it comes to their taxes.

“As a group we’ve probably already done 150 tax returns so far,” junior Maria Cisneros said.

Tax preparation services are free for anyone who makes a household income under $66K.

For those interested in having their taxes done with the students, they will follow the blue ‘Tax Preparation’ signs towards the Business building. From there, head over to Room 107.

“You’ll fill out a white form, and if you’re a foreign student you’ll fill out yellow. Then we will take care of you,” senior Davy Martinez said.

It’s a first-come, first-served basis, with drop-offs accepted for those who don’t want to wait. And your taxes aren’t the only things being prepared.

“It not only helps us prepare for real life situations whenever we get a job in the real world but it also allows us to boost our communication skills so we know exactly what to say and act professional when we talk to clients,” senior Joel Reyes said.

For students like Reyes, it’s more than just completing a degree requirement. It’s about extending a helping hand to his community.

“One of the major motivations for doing VITA is seeing people smile. I get a bunch of elderly clients that come in that say thank you so much for preparing my taxes for free and I say thank you for coming in it’s always a pleasure to help,” Reyes said.

TAMUK students are offering their services both in person and virtually. And while you might not need your wallet, don’t come empty-handed.

So bring your ID, W-2’s and Social Security Card. Services are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays between three and six in the afternoon in Room 107 t the Business Building.

For virtual appointments, the taxpayer should send an email to VITA@tamuk.edu and they will receive a return email with the information the taxpayer will need to provide.

Taxpayers can expect a refund after about two weeks.

