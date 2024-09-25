H.M King's new tardy policy causing a timely debate

KINGSVILLE, Tx — H.M King High School in Kingsville has a new tardy policy, and it’s caused some divide between students at the school.

The soft launch portion of the new policy has started and will continue for the next two weeks. During this time, students who are tardy will have to start getting a tardy pass, but will not face consequences just yet.

Some parts of the policy are the same while others are different.

Students have three minutes to get to class, the same as the 2023-2024 school year.

“We adopted the same bell schedule as they had last year. The same amount of minutes during the passing period all of that,” Principal Dana Moore said.

The change is that there are no consequences for multiple tardies.

“Three tardies we notify parents. Six tardies is a referral and notify the parents. Six to nine is ISS (In-school suspension) for that period. Anything after that, 10 or 10 plus, they will have a full day of ISS,” Moore said.

There are exceptions to the tardies. If a student is being held back in class with a teacher, counselor, or administration for a reason that falls on the school, the authority figure can write them a late pass. The same goes for buses. If a school bus is late in the morning, all students who ride that bus will be excused for being tardy.

The purpose of the new policy was to put more of a focus on instruction.

“Students were not getting to class on time and there was no sense of urgency. Teachers can teach all they want but if kids aren’t in there that instruction is not valid. We said let’s back track some, let’s work with the tardy policy, get kids in class and that will give us the opportunity to see the good instruction happening and support our teachers. We want kids in class and the teachers are trying to teach and not be interrupted. If they are constantly having to be interrupted to open their door all these different times then that is an interruption,” Moore said.

Creating the policy wasn’t a one-person job. Multiple teachers had a say on it and helped create it, including Athletic Director Coach Ruben Garcia.

“In life, there’s going to be times where they have deadlines. So they really got to learn how to have time management and move with a purpose. I mean we preach that all the time in athletics, you have to move with a purpose even from station to station. It’s really just holding these kids accountable. It helps maximize their classroom time too. And for those wanting to play sports, education is just as important. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. If you want to change the result, change how you’re moving and get to class faster,” Garcia said.

After two minutes, a warning bell will ring, letting students know that they have one minute left to get to class. Those with classrooms outside will be released two minutes before the dismissal bell to give them five minutes to walk to their next class.

Senior Eloy Garcia said he doesn’t mind the new policy.

“Just get to class on time, learn, put your face in a book, it’s a good thing. I think it’s enough time between passing periods. People should stop wasting time in the hallways. I understand there’s certain circumstances where a student can’t get here on time for whatever reason. If you do have problems at home I suggest the parent and student meet with an administrator to let them know what’s going on. This is causing a lot of diversity,” Garcia said.

Garcia said in the past three days during the soft launch of the new tardy policy, he’s already seen the benefits.

“Vaping is a problem in this school and putting this tardy policy, it limits the kids that go into the restroom because during the passing period they go into the restroom and meet up for whatever reason. I don’t know why,” Garcia said.

Last week on Thursday, the vape sensors in the restroom went off 42 times that day. This Tuesday it went off nine times.

The new policy has resulted in lines of students, sometimes very long to the stairs, waiting to get their pass and head to class.

“I mean, we’ve seen the lines. I think that’s what’s frustrating everybody, but it goes away pretty quick,” Garcia said.

Senior Emily Humphrey said her problem isn’t with the tardy lines. Humphrey said she feels there are other solutions to address and distinguish students who want to learn from those who are participating in other activities.

“Maybe make it so it’s not two and a half minutes to get to class. Make it four minutes at least. I’m okay with the whole tardy slip thing, I understand it, but you really need to listen to the kids. What you can do for the people in the bathrooms is have a person watch, have a security guard, or have metal detectors,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said her attendance isn’t the best and she also has problems with her calf. Her doctor said she has to slowly walk to stay safe, which is why she has a medical pass. But she said even with a medical pass, it didn’t work in her favor.

“Everyone pushes and turns in the hallways trying to get to class. I’ve been shoved multiple times. I have that medical pass and one of the principals told me it doesn’t matter and that I had to go get a tardy slip,” Humphrey said.

Students continue to have different opinions on the new tardy policy.

“The policy is not out to get students, we just want them in the classroom and want the best for our students,” Moore said.

The school held a board meeting this week where some parents and staff shared different opinions on the policy. Anyone is welcome to attend those to share their thoughts and speak with the school.

Moore said she is also open to speaking with anyone to explain the policy and is open to suggestions.

The policy will go into effect with consequences on October 7, which is the start of the second 9 weeks.

Moore said the policy will be examined sometime during or after those nine weeks and can always be reworked if needed.

