H.M King sees first 4-0 season in over 25 years

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Whether it’s players on the field or fans in the stands, the Brahma spirit is at a high this year. That’s because the Brahma football team is 4-0 so far this season, a record they haven’t seen since 1998.

“The whole town seems to be behind it. Everybody loves the Bahamas here. You go out on a Friday night and everyone’s trying to get their things done so they can go to the game,” offensive lineman for the Brahma football team class of ’07 Adrian Garza said.

Garza’s team had three wins their season and made it to playoffs. He said now there is something even bigger on the line and his hopes are high.

“Our thing was trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time in like 10-12 years. Our goal was the playoffs, we made that. Hopefully, these guys goal is a championship, we’ll take that,” Garza said.

The last time the Kingsville community saw a 5-0 record was in 1994. There’s a chance the team could tie that after Thursday night’s home game. But the community isn’t the only ones who would like to see that record broken.

“We can make history tonight. It kind of brought us all up and made the energy high knowing that we can make history and show everyone that we’re actually doing what we should as H.M King Brahmas,” senior quarterback Dylon Everett said.

The Brahma boys said a lot goes on behind the scenes to have a record like the one they currently hold. Everett said they have to have good practices, positive energy and good communication. Senior corner Jasiah Rivera said there’s a mix of reasons he thinks the team has done this well this season.

“Our quarterback is a big leader and that helps our team a lot. I think a lot of it has to do with the coaching staff. They’ve been teaching things not only on the field but off the field. We have three-hour practices and we like to get here on time and be punctual,” Rivera said.

But game time is just as important as the practices leading up to it.

“You need to call everyone out, hold them accountable for their positions because it takes 11 on offensive and 11 on defensive and everyone has to be on point to have a really good game,” Everett said.

Rivera said the fight won’t stop after tonight's game. They’re going for an undefeated season, but more than that, they want to set the bar for future generations of Brahmas to come.

“I feel like it’s inspiring for the younger group especially because they see we’re doing something better and it holds them to a higher standard, makes them want to do better,” Rivera said.

