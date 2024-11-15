Groups in Kingsville giving free Thanksgiving meals this weekend

Gathering goods for a holiday dinner during this time has been a juggling act for neighbors everywhere due to the high cost of food items.

According to a study from Chain Store Age, costs for Thanksgiving dinners have increased by 20%, and certain food items, such as stuffing and dinner rolls, have also increased in price.

“Well, it is expensive but we don’t mind because god has blessed us and we want to bless somebody else," Coastal Bend Fellowship Outreach Director Sylvia Torres.

Thankfully, organizations such as the Coastal Bend Fellowship and a non-profit called S.H.A.R.E have decided to give free meals this Saturday to neighbors in need.

However, inflation also affects these events due to the growing number of people attending.

Share has seen growth over the last nine years in providing free meals, as they are preparing over 800 meals for neighbors this year.

“Inflation is really bad right now, so this helps them out a little bit," S.H.A.R.E's CEO Jennifer Guyton said. "Our numbers have jumped every year they get higher and higher. More people are finding out about us and more people are enjoying it.”

The Coastal Bend Fellowship’s event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their building, and S.H.A.R.E. ’s will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Worship and Community Life Center at First United Methodist Church.

No matter the date, these two organizations just want to bring people together to love and enjoy Thanksgiving.

