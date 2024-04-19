Get to know your Kingsville Mayoral Candidates

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Early voting for Kingsville city elections begins next week and that includes the race for Mayor. The Kingsville Chamber of Commerce hosted a mayoral forum where the three candidates running had a chance to speak in front of the community on their stances and platforms.

The three candidates running for Mayor are incumbent Sam Fugate, Ann Marie Torres and Dianne Leubert.

They shared the platform they’re running on for this race.

“Citizens, bottom line. It’s what the people need and what the people want. It’s not about me. It’s not what I want, it’s not what I need. I see things that we need to get done but you can’t do it without the citizens,” Leubert said.

Torres said her platform is "the change the city needs and the voice the city deserves" and Fugate’s platform is "sticking to the status quo."

They also shared one thing they’d like to change in the city.

“I would change our streets and the reason for that is I believe the streets where our community lives need to be addressed first before the streets in our downtown area and our business areas,” Torres said.

Fugate said he’d like to change infrastructure and waste water needs, while Leubert said she’d change employee wages.

And when asked whats working well for the community, they all shared some kind words.

“Our staff. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve never seen a better staff. Every department has great leadership and that’s just a quality you don’t find in small towns particularly,” Fugate said.

Leubert said Kingsville’s history and culture is working well and Torres said the way the current commission communicates and works together is what works.

To end the candidate profiles, they shared something they’d like voters to know about them.

“I’m a worker, I am on the back nine so I want to get things done. I don’t want to sit and wait for someone else to do it, let’s just get things done. I want to get to work,” Leubert said.

“I’m born and raised in Kingsville, I love the city, I love what I do, I feel like I’m vital and I want to continue to represent the city of Kingsville and all the citizens here,” Fugate said.

“I am a Brahma, I am a Javelina and I am a retired army war veteran,” Torres said.

These are just a few questions KRIS 6 News asked the candidates. The Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the Kingsville community had a chance to also ask a different set of questions.

To watch that livestream, visit the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.