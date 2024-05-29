First black salutatorian at Santa Gertrudis Academy makes history

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Although seniors at Santa Gertrudis Academy High School graduated two weeks ago, their stories are not finished. In fact, they are only beginning.

One of those students is Salutatorian Felicia Jones. She is the first Black student at the Academy’s history to be awarded with such a high honor.

Growing up, Jones always had a goal in mind. That goal was to excel academically and then go from there.

“In middle school, they gave us a report card and I was first of my class so I thought I could do that in high school too. I think I did well. I’m glad and honored. I’ve always been academically focused. When we got a test back and I got a 90, I would get so stressed that it wasn’t a 97 or higher,” Jones said.

She said her grandmother and family played a big influence on her academic values.

“[My grandmother] would say knowledge is power but she would always say you need your education. So she’s a big inspiration, but I also have three younger brothers. I always try to be an influence to them and tell them to do well,” Jones said.

In her time in high school alone, Jones was involved in several organizations, like NHS, Key Club, Interact, Library Club, Young Ambassadors, even competing in track and color guard and taking on dual enrollment courses. On top of that, she said she juggled a job her junior year, as well as maintaining her personal life.

Principal Charles Odem said she was part of the first group of kids he started out with when he became principal at the school, which makes her accomplishment that much more special.

“It makes me feel great to be part of it, to watch a young lady who is deserving of it to get that honor. They were a good group of kids. We kind of went through high school together. I watched her go from being a shy little freshman to a very outgoing senior,” Odem said.

And Odem isn’t the only one who’s shared his excitement with Jones.

“I have a lot of people from my church, it’s a predominantly Black church, and they support me and encourage me. Also the people that live on this side of town, every time they see me they say I’m so proud of you. It makes me happy. My family always says we’ve never had a salutatorian or valedictorian in the family,” Jones said.

Many at the school, including Director of Advance Studies Leonor De Los Santos, said that Jones is making history and setting a new precedent at the Academy and for generations of students to follow not just at the Academy, but everywhere.

“It doesn’t matter what happens throughout history. This is an impact point for people in our community. If she can do it, anybody can do it. You want to work and get it done, you can get it done. You have to find a place that’s gonna help you and encourage you,” De Los Santos said.

Jones said she’s happy that the fruit of her labor can do good for not only herself, but others she hopes to help and inspire down the road. She hopes to take her ambition and drive and use it for good and to create change in the world.

“My family, they are always saying you’ll be the first female president. We’ve already had a Black one so you’ll be the first female one. That’s always been an aspiration of mine since I was a child. I want to get into politics so I can advocate for children or under marginalized people and communities,” Jones said.

Jones wanted to thank many people in her life, including Mrs. Shelton, Mrs. De Los Santos and Mr. Odem, as well as her siblings, grandmothers, mom, cousins and close friends for motivating her and believing in her.

Jones’ health science teacher Mrs. Escobedo also spoke on Jones character.

“Her confidence, motivation, knowledge and dedication has served her well in her high school years, and I’m sure they will follow onto her next adventure of university academia. Felicia is a very well-rounded young lady and has a bright future ahead of her,” Escobedo said.

Jones plans on attending Texas State her first year of college to study either political science or public administration. She plans on attending law school after that.

