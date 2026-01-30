Final weekend for 75th Annual Kleberg Kenedy Junior Livestock Show

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There was a lot of animal magnetism at the J-K Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, where the 75th annual Kleberg Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show has been going on for the past few weeks.

This is the final weekend for the show. Today was the horse and cattle show.

We spoke with one 10th grader who showed two goats, and they were both named champions. He tells us it takes seven months to prepare the goats for just 10 minutes in the show ring.

"So every single day taking them outside, working them, making sure they don't move. A lot of this is showmanship first of all and second of all you've got to have a good feeding program so you know what to do with your animals so. All of it comes in it's hard, it's challenging," Adan Delacruz said.

Delacruz is a 10th grader at Santa Gertrudis Academy High School.

The awards ceremony kicks off Saturday morning at 11. A 1 p.m. auction will wrap up the livestock show. The money raised from the auction goes to student scholarships.

