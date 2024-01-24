Family speaks out on sentencing of man who killed Kingsville Officer Sherman Benys

KINGSVILLE, TX — It's been a little over a month since the man who killed Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys was sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole.

Benys' widow Vicki and his youngest child and only son Benjamin sat down with KRIS 6 sharing their relief knowing that he's behind bars and won't be able to hurt anybody else.

On the evening of November 1, 2021, Officer Sherman Benys showed up early to his shift when Kingsville police received a call about a domestic altercation in the 300 block of North Wanda Drive.

When he and several officers arrived, Alfredo Deleon opened fire in the direction of the officers, killing Benys.

Deleon was facing several charges of Capital Murder.

Then in 2023, his widow Vicki was asked by the state for input on his sentence.

"We kept thinking, 'What would Sherman want? What would be the best?' The main thing is that we wanted him to stay in and not ever get out," Mrs.Benys said.

After two years of hearing and re-opening wounds, Mrs.Benys and her family wanted to set a precedent saying that those who take the lives of police officers should get the ultimate punishment: the death penalty.

"But is it the right thing? Is it something that we could live with ourselves later? I don’t know," Mrs.Benys said.

When the judge gave Deleon the final sentence of life in prison, it gave the Benys family a bit of comfort.

"I don’t know how many times I asked, are you sure he won’t get out? But, he won’t get out," Mrs.Benys said.

But what also gave the family comfort was knowing that Officer Benys was surrounded by other heroes when he was shot.

"By me seeing the video of what happened, it brought me a sense of peace because he was comfortable. He's a hero. He gave his life to save others. But he didn't do anything different than what everyone else does who wears that badge and puts on that vest," Mrs.Benys said.

Mrs. Benys said she hasn't forgiven DeLeon yet, adding that others may forgive him way before she does.

Meanwhile, Benys' son Benjamin said he'll always remember his father as a hero.

"You don't have to lay down your life for the badge. It's the day-to-day job that makes you a hero. I hope people take this as a lesson in being a better person and understanding what the consequences are when you do such things," Benjamin said.

The Benys family said that looking back at what took place the night of November 1, 2021, is hard, but helping spread awareness and support for first responders is how they're healing from this tragedy.

"It freshens the wound anytime there's a status hearing and honestly remembering the incident with the non-profit. But this is the way we're healing by being able to give to others and making sure they have what they need to do their job," Mrs.Benys said.

The family has a non-profit, 81sheroes.org, in place to help take care of those who take care of us. They are also hosting a golf tournament at the L.E Ramey Golf Course in Kingsville on Sep. 14 to raise funds for the cause.

