Early voting for Kingsville starts Monday

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Early voting for Kingsville City Elections began Monday, April 22.

Residents can vote at City Hall which is located at 400 West King Ave from 8-5, Monday-Friday until April 30.

On the ballot are the mayor’s seat and the race for the four commissioner spots.

It doesn’t matter where in Kingsville residents live, they can still vote for any commissioner seat.

May 4 is Election Day and on that day voters will have to go to their designated election poll sites to cast their ballot.

To find where your site is at depending on where you live visit https://www.cityofkingsville.com.

